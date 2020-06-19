Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI doubles withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh for PMC Bank depositors

"Further, on a review of the bank's liquidity position, its ability to pay the depositors and with a view to mitigating the difficulties of the depositors during the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it has also been decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 1,00,000 per depositor, inclusive of Rs 50,000 allowed earlier," the RBI said in a statement. The RBI said it has been engaging with the stakeholders to explore the possibility of a resolution of the bank.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:01 IST
RBI doubles withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh for PMC Bank depositors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to the depositors of scam-hit PMC Bank, the Reserve Bank on Friday enhanced the withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh while extending the regulatory restriction on the cooperative bank by another six months till December 22. The earlier withdrawal limit was Rs 50,000 per depositor.

The RBI had placed regulatory curbs on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, on September 23, 2019, after finding out certain financial irregularities, hiding, and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL. With the latest relaxation on withdrawal, more than 84 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, the RBI said.

The withdrawal limit was last enhanced to Rs 50,000 per depositor on November 5, 2019, and the restrictions extended up to June 22, 2020. "Further, on a review of the bank's liquidity position, its ability to pay the depositors and with a view to mitigating the difficulties of the depositors during the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it has also been decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 1,00,000 per depositor, inclusive of Rs 50,000 allowed earlier," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI said it has been engaging with the stakeholders to explore the possibility of a resolution of the bank. However, the process has been affected due to the lockdown on account of COVID 19 and the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic. Further, the extent of the negative net worth of the bank, and the legal processes involved in recovery of bad debts also pose challenges/limitations in resolution of the bank, it said. Earlier, the central bank had superseded the board of PMC Bank and had appointed J B Bhoria, an ex-RBI official, as its administrator.

The RBI had placed restrictions on the bank that included barring the bank from giving fresh loans and acceptance of fresh deposits. Depositors were also not allowed to withdraw more than Rs 1,000 initially from their accounts but the limit was increased gradually later.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will committee be formed to probe into lapses that led to face-off with China, asks Yechury

Recalling that a committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to probe the lapses during the Kargil war, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday enquired whether the present government will form a similar pane...

Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

The railways freight loading which had suffered a huge dent during the lockdown period has shown improvement with the national transporter registering more than 90 per cent loading in June so far, as compared to the same period last year, a...

CAIT urges Maharashtra govt to cancel MoUs with 3 Chinese firms

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to cancel its agreements with three Chinese firms signed earlier this week in the wake of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. We hope you wil...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend Tulsa, Oklahoma, re-election rally in a warning that his campaign said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators.Any protesters, anar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020