Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT urges Maharashtra govt to cancel MoUs with 3 Chinese firms

The investment of the three Chinese companies is collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore, a statement has said. The MoUs were signed on Monday under the 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:03 IST
CAIT urges Maharashtra govt to cancel MoUs with 3 Chinese firms

Traders' body CAIT on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to cancel its agreements with three Chinese firms signed earlier this week in the wake of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. "We hope you will take an immediate decision to cancel the MoUs with the three Chinese companies. This step by you will be in consonance with the current mood of the nation and propriety demands that the elected governments stand in solidarity with national sentiments," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a communication to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Three Chinese firms are among the 12 companies from different countries with which the Maharashtra government has signed MoUs collectively worth Rs 16,000 crore. The investment of the three Chinese companies is collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore, a statement has said.

The MoUs were signed on Monday under the 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. All the three Chinese companies- Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors will invest in Talegaon in Pune district.

Hengli Engineering will invest Rs 250 crore, PMI will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector, it said, adding that Great Wall Motors will set up an automobile company with investment of Rs 3,770 crore..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia peace funding not at risk amid coronavirus budget crunch -gov't

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic will not put at risk funding for programs created under Colombias peace deal with the former FARC rebels, the government said on Friday.The country signed the accord with the Revolutionary Ar...

Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Apple Inc said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States, as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.Shares of the company, which said...

Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

An Iranian cleric and judge accused of corruption in Tehran and also of human rights violations by activists was found dead on Friday at a hotel in Romanias capital Bucharest, police said.Gholamreza Mansouri, who fled Iran last year, is amo...

Trai stresses on expansion of Wifi hotspots for connectivity push

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday stressed on the need to expand Wifi hotspots in the country, and said acceptance of its proposals on Wifi access network interface could provide fillip to such connectivity. Telecom Regulatory Authority of I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020