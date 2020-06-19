Need to have multiple courier partners to tackle service fluctuation: Report

It is important to have multiple courier partners as the industry will experience fluctuations in serviceability in the near future, according to a research released on Friday. The research - by Clickpost and Unicommerce - also said that there is a need to limit the workforce in warehouses, PPE kits for employees and regular checkup of staff amid COVID-19. The research was conducted on the best practices to be followed by e-commerce and logistics industry in the post-COVID scenario.

"We are glad to partner with Unicommerce and have come up with this report that helps and put these practices in a clear perspective and understanding to help organisations establish the right plan in the face of the unexpected. With this partnership, we intend to bring Amazon-like operational excellence to all the e-commerce retailers," Pranshu Kacholia VP, Business, Clickpost said. He added that digitisation ensures that the e-commerce company has full visibility on key metrics of warehouse and logistics operation such as cost of fulfilment and delivery percentage.