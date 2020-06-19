Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multi-pronged strategy required to revive growth: CII Northern Region

A multi-pronged strategy in diverse areas will be required to revive economic growth, CII Northern Region Chairman Nikhil Sawhney said on Friday. "To bring growth back to the economy, a multi-pronged strategy in diverse areas will be required..," he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:05 IST
Multi-pronged strategy required to revive growth: CII Northern Region

A multi-pronged strategy in diverse areas will be required to revive economic growth, CII Northern Region Chairman Nikhil Sawhney said on Friday. Speaking at a virtual press conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Sawhney shared the agenda and focus areas of CII Northern Region for 2020-21. Its theme for the fiscal will be 'Building India for a New World: Lives, Livelihood, Growth - A Collaborative North'. "To bring growth back to the economy, a multi-pronged strategy in diverse areas will be required..," he said.        Sawhney further said CII through its extensive network of state and zonal offices and nine Centres of Excellence across the country has worked extensively with stakeholders to combat the impact of COVID-19. "Our interventions on the ground range from policy advocacy, support services for businesses, and information services to providing real-time updates on policy announcements and working with the central and state governments by providing inputs on next steps to tide over the health emergency," he said. Answering questions, Sawhney said the plight of the migrant labourers, bulk of whom work in the casual sector, has not been lost on anyone

"Hence, one of the important dimensions of rebuilding India will be to mitigate the enormous human cost of COVID-19, by protecting jobs and livelihoods. This will have to be complimented by policy action in the rural economy which is the largest employer," he said. Investment in rural health and infrastructure along with strengthening digital programmes could pave the way for a robust rural ecosystem. Given that the government is fiscally constrained, its efforts to provide stimulus to the economy, for example in the form of 100 per cent credit guarantee to MSMEs and various other measures are commendable, he said

More such measures will be needed in the future, but at the same time, the balance between fiscal spending and financial stability will have to be ensured, he said. "Industry will have to work with its vendors, especially with MSMEs to ensure that progress is across the value chain. Hence, industry has a major role to play along with the government in bringing inclusive and sustainable growth back," he added. CII Northern Region has recommended to all the state governments in the region to spend 10 per cent of their GSDP as a package to give a big push to economic revival.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak to get USD 1.5 billion international aid to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan on Friday signed agreements with three international financial institutions for USD 1.5 billion aid in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and strengthening the social sector in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present duri...

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here: Delhi govt after LG's guidelines on home isolation.

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here Delhi govt after LGs guidelines on home isolation....

OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes of going on sale even as calls on for boycott of Chinese items

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus saw its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro being sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday on e-commerce portal Amazon India, even as calls for boycott of Chinese products continue amid Sino-India border tens...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone government bonds steady as little surprise from European Council

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Friday, reflecting no surprises from a European Council meeting focused on a proposed 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund, with divisions on how it should be split between grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020