Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug after DCGI nod
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:31 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement. "This approval comes at a time when cases in India are spiralling like never before, putting a tremendous pressure on our healthcare system," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said. The company hopes that the availability of an effective treatment such as FabiFlu will considerably help assuage this pressure, and offer patients in India a much needed and timely therapy option, he added.
ALSO READ
Indianapolis to dismantle Confederate monument in park
South African authorities cut horns of rhinos to save them from poachers as COVID-19 crash in tourism
China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 asymptomatic cases for June 4
Australia PM tells locals to avoid Black Lives Matter protests due to COVID-19 threat
Vital UN peace and security work continues amid COVID-19 challenge