Disney+ Hotstar India appoints Sunil Rayan as president, head
Disney+ Hotstar India, the video streaming services owned by the media major Star has appointed Sunil Rayan as president and head of it, the company said.
Disney+ Hotstar India, the video streaming services owned by the media major Star has appointed Sunil Rayan as president and head of it, the company said. Rayan has over 20 years of experience, and prior to this, he was working with Google as the managing director for Google Cloud for Games. He would report to Uday Shankar -president of The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman of Star and Disney India.
Commenting on the development Walt Disney Company APAC President Uday Shankar said: “Sunil is an exciting talent with global accomplishments and I am very excited to have him lead the talented Disney+ Hotstar team. “At Disney + Hotstar India, we are on a mission to create the country's largest and most advanced platform for curated content, and Sunil is just the right person to drive that ambition,” he added.
Before Google, he was with McKinsey and Co for eight years and has also worked with IBM and Infosys. Disney+ Hotstar competes with Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji in the video streaming market which has witnessed fast adoption by the consumers during the lockdown.
