Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to engage consultancy firm to draw action plan for steel sector revival

Kulaste also said stakeholders from the steel industry are free to provide their suggestions, and assured that the ministry will look into it and try to solve them at the earliest. The government is already aware of the disruptions which have been caused by the outbreak of the pandemic and accordingly various relaxations have been given to the players across the sectors, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:34 IST
Govt to engage consultancy firm to draw action plan for steel sector revival

The government on Saturday said it is in the process to engage a consultancy firm to draw an action plan for revival of the domestic steel sector. Besides, the sector’s stakeholders can also provide their suggestions to deal with the issues emerged in the sector post COVID-19 outbreak, Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a webinar.

"The Steel Ministry will study and solve the issues which have cropped up due to the COVID crisis. The ministry understands the concerns of the players and has already issued an RFP (request for proposal) to appoint a consultancy, which would prepare an action plan on the same," he said. Kulaste also said stakeholders from the steel industry are free to provide their suggestions, and assured that the ministry will look into it and try to solve them at the earliest.

The government is already aware of the disruptions which have been caused by the outbreak of the pandemic and accordingly various relaxations have been given to the players across the sectors, he added. According to the RFP on the ministry's website, the objective of engaging a consultancy is to develop and implement an action plan to mitigate the impact of slowdown induced by COVID pandemic. The selected firm will be responsible to identify the challenges arising out of the global pandemic and its impact on the supply chain and cost of raw materials, availability and cost of labours, domestic and international demand, supply of finished iron & steel, and logistics.

The action plan is to be developed and implemented within a time-frame of 12 months from the date of signing the contract. COVID-19 outbreak in India, followed by the lockdown, has impacted the domestic steel industry severely. It has affected demand, output of steel players and the supply chain.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patients who don't require hospitalisation will go for institutional isolation: LG

Only those COVID positive patients who dont require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and dont have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. Hi...

DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nations capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the killing o...

Yoga may help reduce migraine pain, cut treatment cost: AIIMS study

Yoga can reduce not just the pain, but also the treatment cost of migraines, a new study has found. The study conducted by AIIMS was published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, accor...

French soccer allowing fans back from July 10

French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. Nol Le Grat, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020