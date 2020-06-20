Over 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 65,454 cr under PMGKP

Left Menu
"More than 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 65,454 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package," it said. Giving details of the progress achieved till June 19, it said Rs 17,891 crore was front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.94 crore beneficiaries, and Rs 30,952 crore credited to women Jan Dhan account holders in three installments.

More than 42 crore poor people have received Rs 65,454 crore in financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) to support people who lost their income due to COVID-19 crisis, the finance ministry said on Saturday. As part of Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package, the government on March 26 announced free foodgrains and cash doles to women, poor senior citizens and farmers to mitigate hardship faced due to the lockdown.

The ministry said implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by central and state governments. "More than 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 65,454 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package," it said.

Giving details of the progress achieved till June 19, it said Rs 17,891 crore was front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.94 crore beneficiaries, and Rs 30,952 crore credited to women Jan Dhan account holders in three installments. "Rs 10,325 crore credited to 20.65 crore (100 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment. Rs 10,315 crore credited to 20.62 crore (100 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment. Rs 10,312 crore credited to 20.62 crore (100 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders with third installment," it said.

Besides, Rs 2,814.5 crore has been disbursed to about 2.81 crore elderly, widows and disabled persons in two installments. Under PMGKP, 2.3 crore building and construction workers also received financial support amounting to Rs 4,312.82 crore. The ministry further said so far 113 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of foodgrains have been lifted by 36 states/Union Territories for April.

"36.42 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 72.83 crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for May 2020. 13.59 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 27.18 crore beneficiaries by 29 States/UTs for June 2020. Out of 5.8 LMT of Pulses allocated for three months, 5.68LMT of Pulses have been dispatched to various states/UTs," it said. Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission, the government announced free foodgrain supply to migrants for two months, it said, adding 6.3 LMT foodgrain already lifted by 36 states/UTs, and 34,074 MT of Chana have also been dispatched to them for the scheme as on June 19.

Further, 8.52 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) LPG cylinders have been booked and already delivered for April and May 2020 under this scheme so far, and 2.1 crore PMUY cylinders booked for June, and 1.87 crore free cylinders delivered to beneficiaries this month so far. As per the ministry, 20.22 lakh members of EPFO have taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from their account amounting to Rs 5,767 crore.

Under District Mineral Fund (DMF), states have been asked to spend 30 per cent of the funds, which amounts to Rs 3,787 crore, and that 183.65 crore has been spent so far..

