Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda closes subsidiary in Ghana

In December 2018, the bank had informed about sale of business (closure of overseas subsidiary) in Ghana. "We further advise in the matter that Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Ltd has surrendered its banking license to the host country regulator at Ghana viz.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:34 IST
Bank of Baroda closes subsidiary in Ghana
Under the PSB Manthan programme, the aim is to rationalise overseas operations for cost efficiencies and synergies in foreign markets, based on competitive strength and viability. Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned Bank of Baroda has closed its fully-owned subsidiary in Ghana and the license has been surrendered to the regulator there. In December 2018, the bank had informed about the sale of the business (closure of overseas subsidiary) in Ghana.

"We further advise in the matter that Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Ltd has surrendered its banking license to the host country regulator at Ghana viz. Bank of Ghana and the Registrar of the Company, Ghana vide letter dated 11th June 2020, has informed that...the name of Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Ltd has been struck off from the register of companies and the said company is dissolved," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. Moreover, notice has been submitted to the Ghana Publishing Corporation for publishing the same in the next Gazette, it said.

The closure of overseas bank branches is part of government's plan to rationalise and streamline operations under the reforms agenda for the banking sector approved in 2017 under the then finance minister Arun Jaitley. Under the PSB Manthan programme, the aim is to rationalise overseas operations for cost efficiencies and synergies in foreign markets, based on competitive strength and viability.

It also adapts to a differentiated banking strategy to leverage the bank's competitive advantage, which may include branch network rationalisation for a strong regional connect.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister K K Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the b...

29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now at 657

Twenty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 657 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district four each from Kangra and Shi...

Additional 2,000 ITBP troops may be sent to Sino-India border

About 2,000 additional troops of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP may be sent to forward locations along the Sino-India border to strengthen vigil amid the standoff between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Ladakh. The ITBP personnel...

Cricket-Former Bangladesh skipper Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said on Saturday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Today my result is positive. Everyone please pray for me so that I can get well soon, the 36-year-old wrote on Facebook. I am curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020