Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine c.bank says none of Wirecard's missing $2.1 bln entered local financial system

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 21-06-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 08:33 IST
Philippine c.bank says none of Wirecard's missing $2.1 bln entered local financial system
File photo Image Credit: The letter rogatory is to be sent by the Angolan National Bank (BNA) as part of the evidences being listed in the case known as ‘Thai Swindle’ (Wikipedia)

The Philippine central bank said on Sunday that none of the missing $2.1 billion of scandal-hit German firm Wirecard had entered the local financial system. In a statement, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Philippine BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine Islands, the Southeast Asian country's biggest lenders, suffered no losses, despite having been named in connection with the missing funds.

The scandal-hit Wirecard, whose CEO resigned on Friday, is scrambling to reassure investors after its search for the missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Atletico honors virus victims, beats Valladolid to go 3rd

Atltico Madrid honored the clubs victims of the coronavirus pandemic and earned a hard-fought victory in its first home game since the Spanish league resumed. Substitute Victor Vitolo Machn scored the winner in the 81st minute of a 1-0 win ...

Wirecard's missing $2.1 bln didn't enter Philippine financial system, c.bank says

None of the 2.1 billion missing from scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard AG appears to have entered the Philippine financial system, the central bank said on Sunday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a state...

Delhi Police awards policemen for their exemplary work

Delhi Police has awarded several policemen in recognition of their commitment and exemplary work done by them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a meeting with all Deputy superintendent of police, yesterday, through video confer...

49ers LT Williams passes physical, signs deal

Left tackle Trent Williams is officially a San Francisco 49er after passing a physical and signing a restructured contract, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Williams posted a photo of himself signing the deal on Instagram.Multiple ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020