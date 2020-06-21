Philippine c.bank says none of Wirecard's missing $2.1 bln entered local financial system

Philippine c.bank says none of Wirecard's missing $2.1 bln entered local financial systemReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-06-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 08:33 IST
The Philippine central bank said on Sunday that none of the missing $2.1 billion of scandal-hit German firm Wirecard had entered the local financial system. In a statement, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Philippine BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine Islands, the Southeast Asian country's biggest lenders, suffered no losses, despite having been named in connection with the missing funds.
The scandal-hit Wirecard, whose CEO resigned on Friday, is scrambling to reassure investors after its search for the missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines.
