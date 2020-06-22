Lasko: USA's leading fan brand enters the Indian market.

BENGALURU, India, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko Products, LLC, is the largest provider of portable fans and heaters in the United States. The brand will officially debut in the Indian market this year, with products in the premium "Tower fan" category. The Company also provides air purifiers, heaters, outdoor living products, humidifiers and other related products, which will be launched in India later. Lasko, an American company since 1906, has over one thousand employees that stand behind the design, engineering, innovation and quality of all Lasko products. The stability and insights gained over one hundred years of experience, coupled with the application of new and innovative technologies, create a distinct quality and value proposition that ensure Lasko is positioned as a leader in the Portable Fan segment.

Speaking during the launch, Mike Lombardo, chief sales officer at Lasko Products, said, "We are excited to debut our line of Lasko premium tower fans in India to align with the growth of the global fan market. This curated assortment was selected specifically for the India consumer, with models for both home and office use." Lasko products will be made available to Indian Consumers through leading Online and Offline Retailers. "As India's leading Online marketplace, we pride ourselves in providing customers across India's 29,000 PIN codes with the convenience of shopping from their own home. Over the past few months, our teams have continued to innovate in our product offerings and safe delivery processes. This arrangement with Lasko will enable millions of our customers to access the Best Fans from the US market," says Nitin Gupta, product manager at PayTM.

Lasko has an outstanding reputation in the industry, for customer service and for providing high quality products. The company has a line-up of products made exclusively for the Indian market, after extensive research. Consequently, it will offer an unmatched 3-year limited warranty on its 'Made for India' products. "We are pleased to partner with Lasko in bringing their products to India. At Croma's 160 stores, we have always endeavoured to ensure that our customers have access to the latest and greatest products in electronics. Starting with a few select stores, we will expand the offerings as the lockdown eases across India," says Avijit Mitra, CEO of Croma.

About Lasko Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, home ventilation, and water damage remediation products. Lasko has been engineering and building high performance home environment products with leading edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 114 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization with products at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, and B-Air brands. Lasko is a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, and its executive partner JW Levin Management Partners. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, and B-Air.com. About Comvest Partners Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Since its founding in 2000, the firm has invested over $4.7 billion. Today, Comvest's funds have over $3.7B of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

About JW Levin Management Partners JW Levin Management Partners is a firm that invests in and provides management services to branded consumer products and services companies. JWLMP was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. For more information, please contact info@jwlmp.com. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193740/Lasko.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193741/Lasko_Logo.jpg PWR PWR