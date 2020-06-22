Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamdhenu Group resumes operations across all plants

"At the same time we are also adhering to all the precautions at all our offices and manufacturing units such as social distancing, sanitisation, wearing of hand gloves and other norms.” said Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said. The company will review market conditions and accordingly look to further ramp up its production, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:12 IST
Kamdhenu Group resumes operations across all plants

Kamdhenu Group on Monday said it has resumed 60 per cent operations at its plants across the country. The group welcomes the government's decision to restart economic activities in a phased manner, the company said in a statement.

"After unlocking phase started in India from the 1st week of June, we have resumed effective operation of more than 60 per cent at our steel TMT bars manufacturing units till now. "At the same time we are also adhering to all the precautions at all our offices and manufacturing units such as social distancing, sanitisation, wearing of hand gloves and other norms." said Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said.

The company will review market conditions and accordingly look to further ramp up its production, he said. The CMD also said despite the mounting business challenges, there has not been any lay off in the company. "We are expecting that it will take three to four months for demand to pick up in the construction sector. Availability of manpower will be one big constraint for the businesses. Availability of raw materials will also be a concern as supplies from other states will be uncertain for some more time to come," Agarwal said.

The Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group has a presence in the steel and paints segment. The company, under the franchisee model, has manufacturing plants in states like Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'No-swab' saliva test for coronavirus piloted in Britain

A weekly coronavirus testing regime using a no-swab saliva test is being trialed in Southampton, southern England, and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks of the virus, the British government said on Monday. Saliva...

Tennis-Coric joins Dimitrov in testing positive for COVID-19

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric, who attended Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition tournament, has tested positive for COVID-19, the world number 33 said on Monday. Grigor Dimitrov, another competitor at the event, on Sunday became the ...

China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands

China said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese citys administrative bill over disputed islands between Beijing and Tokyo. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing the Chinese government has ...

39 deliveries took place in Delhi prisons in last 10 years; police on Safoora Zargar's bail plea

Opposing the bail plea of student activist Safoora Zargar, who has raised pregnancy as one of the grounds for relief in northeast Delhi violence case, police on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that 39 deliveries have taken plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020