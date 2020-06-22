Godfrey Phillips India Again Bags the Coveted Title of Best Companies to Work For in 2020

Left Menu
New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Godfrey Phillips India has once again been recognized as amongst the top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work For 2020, an annual ranking of companies with exceptional people practices and workplace cultures.

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Godfrey Phillips India has once again been recognized as amongst the top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work For 2020, an annual ranking of companies with exceptional people practices and workplace cultures. Godfrey Phillips India participated for the second year and received a ranking of 29th, improving over the 37th position last year. The recognition is a testament to the rich and vibrant culture of the organization that values respect, transparency, collaboration and empowerment. With ‘People First’ approach as a core of its philosophy, the recognition celebrates several best practices of the Company that includes the Bottom Up approach for building empowerment, encouraging risk taking and learning from failures, support for the employees from excellent medical benefits to training, upskilling, reskilling and development programs. The Company also takes pride in its high employee engagement which was visible in the crisis period of the pandemic where the Company was consistent with communication, objectives, direction and guidance along with the leadership reaching out and connecting empathetically with the employees. Bhisham Wadhera, CEO, Godfrey Phillips India Limited, expressed “GPI has always kept people as the core of all our business strategies. Our belief has not only been vigorously endorsed by our employees reflected in extremely high scores in employee engagement, but being recognized with such a prestigious honor, is a validation. This integral value helped us during the pandemic lockdown too, where we not only retained all our employees, we supported them, kept the team reassured, motivated and together. We put the safety and security of our employees before everything and our employees, who felt safe, reciprocated by innovating, adapting, and going out of their way to enable business continuity. ” Expressing his delight at the honor, Rajesh Mehrotra, CHRO, Godfrey Phillips India Limited, said, “We are elated on receiving the Best Companies to Work for recognition for the second year in a row. The recognition is a reflection of the effort GPI puts in its people first approach and a culture that intrinsically supports it. It is our belief that a strong culture is tested best during a crisis and the pandemic proved to us that we are truly united in our purpose. We are getting over these challenging times and this recognition is a validation of the substantial efforts we have made to be a People First organisation.” Great Place to Work® is the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the Best Workplaces world over. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, more than 1000 plus organizations applied to Great Place to Work® Institute to undertake the assessment this year. ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ is a celebration of the best work cultures in the country. Every year, Great Place to Work® and The Economic Times come together to appreciate and applaud the efforts of 100 Best organizations that have created and sustained a great workplace culture. India’s Best Companies to Work For is the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition in the country.

About Godfrey Phillips India Godfrey Phillips India, a flagship company of Modi Enterprises, is one of the largest FMCG companies in the country with iconic brands like Four Square, Red & White, and Cavanders to its name. The Company also has an exclusive sourcing and supply agreement with Philip Morris International to manufacture and distribute Marlboro brand in India.  With a turnover of Rs 7300 crs 2019-20, Godfrey Phillips India has expanded its product portfolio to chewing products, retail, mouth freshener and confectionery with renowned brands like Pan Vilas, 24SEVEN, and Funda Goli . Its International Business Division successfully exports and markets its own brands and cut tobacco, along with product support, professional expertise and tailor-made services to leading global companies in the industry. Company’s strength lies in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, process-driven mindset and extensive pan India distribution network comprising of over 800 exclusive distributors, a 6000-plus strong secondary sales team, and 800,000 retail outlets. At Godfrey Phillips India, envisioning a mutually beneficial coexistence is an integral part of all growth activities. The CSR programs of Godfrey Phillips India focus on creating sustainable development and livelihood for communities linked to the tobacco industry. The award-winning program for the marginalized workers & farmers aims at improving earning capacity, working and living conditions. For more information please log on to www.godfreyphillips.com PWR PWR

