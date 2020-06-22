Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Power approves delisting of equity shares at Rs 33.82

Adani Power Ltd on Monday gave the final nod to its voluntarily delisting of equity shares at Rs 33.82 which is 10 per cent less than its previous closing of Rs 38 on Friday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:54 IST
Adani Power approves delisting of equity shares at Rs 33.82
The delisting proposal of May 29 was approved in the board of directors meeting.. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Power Ltd on Monday gave the final nod to its voluntarily delisting of equity shares at Rs 33.82 which is 10 per cent less than its previous closing of Rs 38 on Friday. It informed exchanges that the delisting proposal of May 29 was approved in the board of directors meeting.

"Adani Properties Pvt Ltd (APPL) proposes to either by itself or together with other members of the promoter group as the case may voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company," it said. It further said that based on the information available with the company and the report, it granted approval to the company to seek shareholders' approval for delisting proposal by way of a special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting.

In this regard, the draft of the postal ballot notice and the explanatory statement were also approved. The company was also authorised to issue and dispatch the postal ballot notice and the explanatory statement to the shareholders of the company. Practicing Company Secretary Chirag Shah was appointed as the scrutiniser to conduct the process of the postal ballot in a fair and transparent manner. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Care fired staffer who revealed nursing home nightmare to Reuters

A nursing home owned by Life Care Centers of America Inc has fired one nurse and banned another from the premises after the two were quoted in a Reuters investigation detailing horrific conditions, a staff exodus, and a botched management r...

Indian smartphone makers feel anti-Chinese sentiments unlikely to work in their favour

Indian smartphone makers are not too hopeful over prospects of a reversal in fortunes due to the current anti-Chinese sentiments triggered by the Sino- India border tension, insisting that low-cost funding is the need of the hour to take on...

Soccer-Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros 1.12 million in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15. Ancelo...

Motor racing-Zanardi stable but still serious after handbike accident

The condition of former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained stable but serious, a hospital statement said on Monday, after he suffered severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020