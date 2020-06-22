Left Menu
Development News Edition

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

The IPO of the country's largest asset management company in terms of total assets under management (AUM) comprises sale of 3,89,87,081 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Bank of Baroda are offering to sell 1,04,59,949 shares each, while Punjab National Bank (PNB) and T Rowe Price International are planning to offload 38,03,617 shares each.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:37 IST
UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO of the country's largest asset management company in terms of total assets under management (AUM) comprises sale of 3,89,87,081 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Bank of Baroda are offering to sell 1,04,59,949 shares each, while Punjab National Bank (PNB) and T Rowe Price International are planning to offload 38,03,617 shares each. The public offer is expected to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore, market sources said.

UTI AMC, which had filed draft papers with Sebi in December 2019, obtained its observations on June 16, latest update with the markets watchdog showed. Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues including initial share-sale, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

SBI, LIC, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda hold 18.5 per cent stake each in UTI AMC. The US-based T Rowe Price holds 26 per cent stake in the company. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, CitiBank, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. As of September 30, 2019, the company had the largest share of monthly average AUM.

In December 2019, Sebi had asked SBI, LIC and PNB to dilute their stakes to below 10 per cent in UTI AMC by December next year. Under Sebi's mutual fund regulations, a shareholder or a sponsor owning at least 10 per cent stake in an AMC is not allowed to have 10 per cent or more stake in another mutual fund house operating in the country.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA receives €1.5m pledges for initiative to close gender gap in nuclear field

The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has so far received pledges totalling over 1.5 million in extrabudgetary funding for the Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, a new initiative to encourage women from around the world to pu...

Gilead to test inhaled version of remdesivir on COVID-19 patients in August

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday that it plans to begin clinical trials of an inhaled version of its antiviral treatment remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in August.The drug is currently used intravenously and an inhaled formulation would ...

One Black Frenchman's quest for justice against police brutality

Boubacar Drame had been helping a mother find her lost daughter in a working class Paris suburb before three police officers approached. One spoke a few words, a second took the 31-year-old Black man to the ground and kneeled across his thr...

US Domestic News Roundup: Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead; Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York police officer suspended after apparent chokehold incident caught on videoA New York police officer was suspended on Sunday after a video posted online appeared to show him ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020