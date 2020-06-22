Left Menu
Development News Edition

Border tension with China may distract India from implementing reforms, does not impact credit profile: Fitch 

Fitch Ratings Director (Sovereign Ratings) Thomas Rookmaaker said the government has announced reforms to improve growth going forward and a strong GDP growth is important to cut down public debt. "The announcement of reforms could lift growth in medium term and that's where geo-politics comes in.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:40 IST
Border tension with China may distract India from implementing reforms, does not impact credit profile: Fitch 

Fitch Ratings on Monday said the ongoing border tensions with China does not immediately impact India's credit profile, but may distract the government from implementing reforms. Fitch Ratings Director (Sovereign Ratings) Thomas Rookmaaker said the government has announced reforms to improve growth going forward and strong GDP growth is important to cut down public debt.

"The announcement of reforms could lift growth in medium term and that's where geo-politics comes in. The recent situation at the border with China, may be, does not impact the credit profile immediately, but the question is to what extent will the government be distracted by these kind of developments in delivering reforms," Rookmaaker said at Fitch Ratings webinar. Last week, 20 Indian army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which has seen increased border tensions between the two countries.

Fitch, last week, lowered India's sovereign rating outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', citing weakening growth outlook following COVID-19 outbreak, but retained the lowest investment grade rating of 'BBB-'. Rookmaaker said reforms in areas like agriculture supply chain could help lower food prices and bring down inflation, while the intention to privatize state-owned enterprises could be transformative.

Such structural reforms could be supportive of growth in the medium term. "It is interesting that Indian authorities have announced structural reforms to improve growth going forward. Strong GDP growth in medium term is particularly important to achieve the downward trajectory of India's government debt after the pandemic recedes," Rookmaaker said.

He projected government debt to rise to 84.5 per cent of GDP from 71 per cent in fiscal 2019-20, and general government fiscal deficit to rise to 11.5 per cent. The medium term growth could be affected by renewed asset quality challenges in banks and liquidity issues in NBFCs, he said.

"The question going forward is how much the financial sector will be impacted by pandemic and whether it is able to facilitate credit growth and enhance GDP growth in medium term," Rookmaaker said. Fitch expects economic activity to contract by 5 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) due to the strict lockdown imposed by the country to control spread of coronavirus, before rebounding by 9.5 per cent in 2021-22.

It further said there are "considerable risks" to growth projections as coronavirus cases are going up in India. Rookmaaker said whether India would be able to sustain a growth rate of 6-7 per cent would depend on the impact of pandemic, particularly on financial sector.

The international rating agency expects the potential GDP growth rate of India in the medium term to be a "little bit" lower than the previous estimate of 6.5-7 per cent. "The medium term growth outlook will come down a little bit. But it is too early to say by how much. We will know more by the situation in financial sector, when the moratorium (on loan repayment) gets lifted, where the financial sector basically is after the pandemic," he said.

Fitch said a structurally weaker real GDP growth outlook, for instance, due to continued financial sector weakness or lacking reform implementation, could lead to a sovereign rating downgrade. On the other hand, implementation of a credible strategy to reduce government debt after the pandemic, and higher sustained investment and growth rate and a healthier financial sector would lead to a rating upgrade.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Minister visits constructions initiated by previous TDP government in Amaravati capital region

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, has toured in the Amaravati capital region area and visited the constructions initiated by previous TDP government. The YSRCP government is planning...

Fujitsu-backed supercomputer with Arm chips ranks as world's most powerful

A Japanese supercomputer built with technology from Arm Ltd, whose chip designs power most of the worlds smartphones, has taken the top spot among the worlds most powerful systems, displacing one powered by International Business Machines C...

Only seriously ill coronavirus patients to be admitted in COVID hospitals: K'taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that serious symptomatic patients would be kept in COVID-19 hospitals and the asymptomatic patients would be kept in COVID care centres. Serious symptomatic patients will ...

Austria breaks ground on Holocaust memorial in Vienna

Austria broke ground Monday on a new memorial to the countrys 65,000 Jews killed during the Nazi era. The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women, and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah being erected in Viennas central Ostarrichi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020