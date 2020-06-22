Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharp reduction in rhino poaching cases due to efforts by people: Sonowal

Without their unconditional involvement to safeguard the wildlife, bringing down rhino poaching would not have been possible, Sonowal said while giving financial help to the Eco-Development Committees at Burhapahar range of Kaziranga National Park. The chief minister said under the project people living in the fringe areas of KNP will be empowered to take up organic farming projects, watershed management projects and fishery development schemes with a project outlay of Rs 24.56 crore.

PTI | Kaziranga | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:05 IST
Sharp reduction in rhino poaching cases due to efforts by people: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the sharp reduction of rhino poaching cases in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) was due to the relentless efforts of the people of Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur districts surrounding the World Heritage site. Without their unconditional involvement to safeguard the wildlife, bringing down rhino poaching would not have been possible, Sonowal said while giving financial help to the Eco-Development Committees at Burhapahar range of Kaziranga National Park.

The chief minister said under the project people living in the fringe areas of KNP will be empowered to take up organic farming projects, watershed management projects and fishery development schemes with a project outlay of Rs 24.56 crore. He provided financial help to 10 eco-development committees under the Ecosystem Management Project of Kaziranga National Park and its fringe areas.

Sonowal said people will have to lend their hand for the success of Kaziranga eco-system management project. Sonowal said bio-diversity of the state cannot be preserved without safeguarding the sanctity of the park.

Terming KNP as a symbol of pride and identity of the people of Assam, Sonowal said the park has strengthened the state's reputation of being an epicentre of eco-tourism. Without protecting the rich flora and fauna of Kaziranga National Park, Sonowal said the state will not be able to attract tourists both native and foreigners to Assam.

The chief minister said that Assam with its main rivers Brahmaputra and Barak along with their 137 tributaries, nearly 2,500 small and big chars (riverine flood plain sediments) and innumerable tree species has presented a treasure-trove. The people of the state will have to extend their cooperation to sustain the rich bio-diversity, he said. The chief minister said that though COVID-19 pandemic has created an impediment to the growth of the state, it has also highlighted the areas where Assam can become self- sufficient.

With the right kind of government intervention, Sonowal said people of Assam will have to work in tandem with the government agencies to make the state a self-reliant one. He emphasised on the need to fulfil the local demands and then go forward to capture the neighbouring markets of North Eastern States as well as South-East Asian nations.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab cabinet approves rules to improve biz climate for MSMEs

The Punjab government on Monday cleared regulations for easing the approval process for the setting up of new micro small and medium enterprises MSMEs. The new regulations have been drafted under the the provisions of Punjab Right to Busin...

Coronavirus pandemic can jeopardise supply of AIDS drugs in developing countries: UN

The UN AIDS agency is warning that the coronavirus pandemic could jeopardize the supply of AIDS drugs in developing countries and could lead to deadly shortages in the next few months. In a statement on Monday, UNAIDS said a survey it recen...

COVID-19 death toll in Punjab crosses 100-mark

Death toll due to the coronavirus crossed the 100-mark in Punjab after two more persons succumbed to the infection on Monday, while 177 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally to 4,235, according to a government health bulletin. The two fatalit...

Indo-Pak fair on IB cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Baba Chamliyal annual fair celebrated on both sides of the International border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir has been cancelled this year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The decision was convey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020