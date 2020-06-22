Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Pak fair on IB cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Last year, thousands of devotees had thronged the famous shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal, from different parts of the country. While the fair is held for three days at the shrine complex on the Indian side, it is held for a week on the opposite side of the border in Saidanwali village of Sialkot district in Pakistan.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:32 IST
Indo-Pak fair on IB cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 'Baba Chamliyal' annual fair celebrated on both sides of the International border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir has been cancelled this year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The decision was conveyed by the district administration to the management of the shrine, the epicentre of India-Pakistan bonhomie in the past, at a meeting on Monday.

"The district administration has decided not to hold the mela this year due to COVID-19 pandemic," Billu Choudhary, chairman of the management committee of the revered shrine, said. He said the management will offer a 'chadar' at the shrine on behalf of the villagers and will offer special prayers for the eradication of COVID-19. The three-day fair, scheduled to take place later this week, attracts devotees from various parts of the country besides Pakistan as the shrine is located near the zero line in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The fair was also cancelled in 2018 following the killing of four BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant, in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on June 13 that year. Last year, thousands of devotees had thronged the famous shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal, from different parts of the country.

While the fair is held for three days at the shrine complex on the Indian side, it is held for a week on the opposite side of the border in Saidanwali village of Sialkot district in Pakistan. Pakistani nationals were allowed to come to the Indian side of the border to pay obeisance at the shrine till 1971. However, after the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the practice was stopped. Since then, a Pakistani Rangers delegation comes to offer chadar at the shrine and, in return, carries 'shakkar' and 'sharbat' for the devotees in the neighbouring nation. PTI TAS AB SRY

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Mizoram within a gap of 12 hours, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert, officials said on Monday. A 5.1-magnitude...

Remdesivir, Favipiravir antiviral drugs 'no game changers' in COVID fight, say medical experts

With pharmaceutical companies launching generic versions of Remdesivir and Favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment, medical experts on Monday said it was a positive development in the fight against the pandemic, but cautioned against regarding t...

Some Lisbon nightlife back under curfew after illegal partying

Nightlife in and around the Portuguese capital Lisbon goes back under curfew from Tuesday in areas with the newest coronavirus cases after the easing of restrictions led to a surge in illegal partying. Over the weekend, police broke up part...

RNG, Invictus win openers at Beyond Epic: China

Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up swept their opening matches Monday in the eight-team online Beyond Epic China event. Both Group B matches ended quickly. IG beat Vici Gaming with a pair of 33-minute wins, while RNG dispatched EHOME. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020