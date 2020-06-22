NDTV Q4 net profit down 30 pc to Rs 9.20 cr

Left Menu
Media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Monday reported a 30.19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:39 IST
Media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Monday reported a 30.19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2020 was down 9.42 per cent to Rs 92.60 crore, against Rs 102.24 crore in the year-ago period. NDTV's total expenses stood at Rs 89.49 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, down 6 per cent as compared with Rs 95.21 crore.

Its revenue from television media and related operations was at Rs 91.80 crore and Rs 1.45 crore from the retail and e-commerce segment during the quarter. However, for the financial year 2019-20, NDTV's net profit was up over two-folds to Rs 27.92 crore. It was Rs 11.36 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations in 2019-20 was Rs 373.17 crore, down 6.41 per cent as against Rs 398.73 crore in 2018-19. Meanwhile, the company's board at a meeting on Friday approved re-appointment of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as whole-time director designated as executive co-chairperson, for a period of 15 months, from July 1, 2020, till September 30, 2021.

This would be subject to the approval of the company's shareholders at the annual general meeting later this year, it added. Shares of New Delhi Television on Monday settled at Rs 39.10 apiece on the BSE, up 4.97 per cent from the previous close.

