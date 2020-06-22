Left Menu
JioFiber users to get complimentary ZEE5 premium subscription

Zee5 will also be integrated with JioTV+ app soon to ensure seamless and convenient availability of ZEE5 content for JioFiber users, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST
Zee Entertainment's streaming platform ZEE5 on Monday said JioFiber users will get complimentary premium subscription of the platform. The complimentary subscription to ZEE5's premium content is available to new as well as existing JioFiber users on 'Silver' plan and above, a statement said.

The association with JioFiber is in line with the platform's vision to further consolidate its presence across the country by leveraging the synergies between the two iconic consumer brands, ZEE5 India Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head Manpreet Bumrah said. "This step will benefit the users of Jio and ZEE5 by bringing the convenience of streaming a choice of content, be it shows, originals or popular movies.

"With the lockdown, we have witnessed a significant uptick in subscriptions and streaming on our platform and this integration will help us keep JioFiber customers engaged and entertained, across the spectrum of devices," he said. Zee5 will also be integrated with JioTV+ app soon to ensure seamless and convenient availability of ZEE5 content for JioFiber users, the statement said.

