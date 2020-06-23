Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manappuram Finance raises Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds

Manappuram Finance on Tuesday said it has raised up to Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds to investors on a private placement basis. The coupon on the bonds is fixed at 8.75 per cent, to be payable annually and on maturity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:40 IST
Manappuram Finance raises Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds

Manappuram Finance on Tuesday said it has raised up to Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds to investors on a private placement basis. The financial recourse and management committee of the board of directors of the company approved the allotment of 1,500 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis to be listed on the BSE, it said in a regulatory filing.

The non-banking financial company said that the tenure of the NCDs, allotted on June 23, 2020, is 18 months, set to mature on December 23, 2021. The coupon on the bonds is fixed at 8.75 per cent, to be payable annually and on maturity. Manappuram Finance stock was trading at Rs 155.20 apiece on BSE, down 1.96 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt, RBI's prompt policy measures helped reinvigorate economy with minimal damage: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday cited green shoots of recovery in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, and said the prompt policy measures taken by the government and RBI have helped reinvigorate the economy with minimal damage....

FOREX-Euro briefly above $1.13 after French PMI data, US-China trade deal back in focus

The euro and other currencies were higher on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was over were taken out of context. The common currency got a boost by French business activ...

Reading motivational books helped Sreejesh keep mental balance during lockdown

Back home after nearly three months of confinement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he fought against his mental demons during the lockdown phase by reading a lot of motivational literature. ...

Japanese island remembers 75 years since Battle of Okinawa

Residents on Okinawa prayed for peace and remembered their loved ones Tuesday on the 75th anniversary of the end of one of WWIIs deadliest conflicts, the Battle of Okinawa, on the southern Japanese island that still has a heavy U.S. troop p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020