Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia, Hyundai and LG Chem join hands to identify EV startups for investment

New Energy Nexus, the international startup support organisation, will manage and facilitate the competition -- 'EV & Battery Challenge (EVBC)' -- the companies said in a joint statement. The chosen startups will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Hyundai, Kia, and LG Chem, to develop proof-of-concept projects while leveraging the sponsors' technical expertise, resources and laboratories, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:12 IST
Kia, Hyundai and LG Chem join hands to identify EV startups for investment

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation, along with LG Chem on Tuesday announced a global competition to identify up to 10 electric vehicle and battery startups for potential investment and collaboration. New Energy Nexus, the international startup support organisation, will manage and facilitate the competition -- 'EV & Battery Challenge (EVBC)' -- the companies said in a joint statement.

The chosen startups will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Hyundai, Kia, and LG Chem, to develop proof-of-concept projects while leveraging the sponsors' technical expertise, resources and laboratories, they added. "The global competition offers startups the opportunity to showcase their respective innovative technologies and unique business models. Through the EVBC, the three sponsors aim to identify and secure core technology capabilities that will bring more value to their customers," the statement said.

Applicants that pass the first review on business feasibility and technology will go through virtual interviews in October. Then, the finalists will attend a two-day workshop in November at the Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley office, the hub for Hyundai Motor Group's open innovation in the US. There, Hyundai, Kia, and LG Chem will be verifying the innovative technologies of the applicants. "We are widening our collaboration with startups that have promising and innovative ideas. We look forward to working with various startups that will lead the global EV market and next-generation battery innovation through a joint program with LG Chem, which has world-class battery technology," Hyundai Motor Group President and Chief Innovation Officer Youngcho Chi said.

Myung-Hwan Kim, Chief Production and Procurement Officer and head of the battery research centre at LG Chem's Energy Solution Company said LG Chem is continuously striving to lead in battery technology development based on an open innovation approach. "We will foster potential startups in partnership with Hyundai and Kia, and strengthen our capabilities in the EV sector," Kim added.

New Energy Nexus Chief Energy Officer Danny Kennedy said LG Chem and Hyundai Motor and Kia are leading the charge for better batteries and better mobility systems. "Their joint effort to accelerate startups through the EV and Battery Challenge shows they are in it for the long game. We are proud to be working with such forward-thinking companies that are enabling a faster and cleaner energy transition," Kennedy added. Last year, LG Chem had hosted 'The Battery Challenge' to discover innovative technologies in the battery business, and this year, it has partnered with Hyundai and Kia to create more synergy in the EV sector.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Personal beauty services free to operate under strict conditions

Its goodbye to bad hair days as salons and many other personal beauty services are now free to operate, under strict conditions.The Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given the green light for formal and infor...

Honda starts production of 5th generation City in Greater Noida

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Tuesday said the company has started production of its upcoming 5th generation Honda City model that will be launched next month. The car is being manufactured at the companys Greater Noida plant in Uttar Prades...

Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

A court in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former president Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, which he denies.The court found Atambayev guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from priso...

Zambia approves $438 million COVID-19 economic stimulus package

Zambias cabinet approved a 8 billion kwacha 439 million economic stimulus package financed through a COVID-19 bond in an effort to alleviate the pandemics impact, the presidency said on Tuesday. Zambia, Africas second largest copper produce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020