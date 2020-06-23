Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zambia approves $438 million COVID-19 economic stimulus package

Zambia's cabinet approved a 8 billion kwacha ($439 million) economic stimulus package financed through a COVID-19 bond in an effort to alleviate the pandemic's impact, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:15 IST
Zambia approves $438 million COVID-19 economic stimulus package

Zambia's cabinet approved a 8 billion kwacha ($439 million) economic stimulus package financed through a COVID-19 bond in an effort to alleviate the pandemic's impact, the presidency said on Tuesday. Zambia, Africa's second largest copper producer, has been wrestling with growing public debt even before the coronavirus outbreak forced lockdowns across the globe, crimping international demand for raw materials.

Zambia has reported 1,416 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths so far. "Cabinet resolved that it is necessary to provide an economic stimulus through the issuance of the COVID-19 bond in order to improve liquidity levels in the economy," it said.

The proceeds from the bond will go towards needy areas, including payment of retirees, contractors and suppliers, which have been hit by reduced liquidity due to COVID-19, the presidency said. Zambia's budgeted revenue is estimated to fall short of target by close to 20% as a result of economic adjustments due to COVID-19, the finance ministry said in April.

The central bank projected in May gross domestic product (GDP) would shrink 2.6% in 2020, its first economic contraction in more than 20 years. ($1 = 18.24 Zambian kwachas)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-U.S. marine jailed by Russia on spying charges hopes for prisoner swap - Ifax

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison last week on spying charges, hopes to be freed as part of a prisoner swap with the United States, his lawyer said on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.Wh...

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties

A strong earthquake shook the Gulf of Tomini on the eastern side of Indonesia on Tuesday, but no serious damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred...

Telcos raise watch over systems amid govt warning of phishing attacks using COVID-19 as bait

Telecom companies have increased their vigilance of networks and systems following the governments recent warning on large-scale phishing attacks in coming days against individuals and businesses, where attackers may use COVID-19 as bait. I...

Govt mulls basic customs duty on solar equipment 

The government is considering basic customs duty of around 20 per cent on solar energy equipment to provide an edge to domestic manufacturers and discourage imports, particularly from China.&#160; However, solar energy developers are of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020