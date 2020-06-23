Left Menu
Intellipaat Partners With IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to Boost Professionals' Careers

BANGALORE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellipaat proudly announces its partnership with IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to train professionals in cutting-edge technologies like Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, and Full-Stack Web Development.

23-06-2020
BANGALORE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellipaat proudly announces its partnership with IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to train professionals in cutting-edge technologies like Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, and Full-Stack Web Development. E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati has been formed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati in 2016. The certification programs offered jointly will serve as a stepping stone for professionals in shaping their career. Professionals who enrol in these courses will stand to fast-track their careers by these programs.

Big Data Analytics Course is ideal for professionals who want to work in Big Data Analytics. This course will provide necessary skills using tools and programming languages like Spark, Hadoop, Python, and Tableau. Cloud and DevOps will equip for learning high in demand tools like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. They will also learn about DevOps methodology which is must in almost all software companies.

Full-Stack Web Development will enable professionals to develop web applications from scratch using react, nodejs, php, as well as learn software project management principles. Upon completing any of the three courses, Intellipaat will guaranteed three job interviews with top employers and will help students prepare for job interviews.

Speaking about the launch of courses, Mr. Diwakar, Founder & CEO at Intellipaat, said, "These courses are meant to provide the academic rigor along with Industry exposure. The courses will be taught by experienced resource persons from Industry and Academia. One reason we're so excited about these certification programs is that they are designed to create employability hence the kind of rigor and exposure learners receive will help them to land in their dream jobs. Intellipaat 24X7 support, high quality course material with assignments and project work along with guaranteed job assistance will definitely be an extra edge learners will receive for full filling their upskilling objectives." About Intellipaat Intellipaat is the leading e-Learning platform that offers more than 150 courses for professional's up-skilling on technology and non-technology domains. Intellipaat has more than 150 corporate clients and has more than 6, 00,000 learners from +55 countries learning on their platform. Intellipaat also offers short-term courses on latest technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for professionals who are looking to quick start their career in these domains. PWR PWR.

