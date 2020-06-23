Left Menu
Intellipaat partners with IIT Guwahati's E&ICT academy to boost professionals' careers

Intellipaat proudly announces its partnership with IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to train professionals in cutting-edge technologies like Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, and Full-Stack Web Development.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:09 IST
Intellipaat. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Intellipaat proudly announces its partnership with IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to train professionals in cutting-edge technologies like Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, and Full-Stack Web Development. E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati has been formed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati in 2016.

The certification programs offered jointly will serve as a stepping stone for professionals in shaping their career. Professionals who enrol in these courses will stand to fast-track their careers by these programs. Big Data Analytics Course is ideal for professionals who want to work in Big Data Analytics. This course will provide necessary skills using tools and programming languages like Spark, Hadoop, Python, and Tableau.

Cloud and DevOps will equip for learning high in demand tools like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. They will also learn about DevOps methodology which is must in almost all software companies. Full-Stack Web Development will enable professionals to develop web applications from scratch using react, nodejs, php, as well as learn software project management principles.

Upon completing any of the three courses, Intellipaat will guaranteed three job interviews with top employers and will help students prepare for job interviews. "These courses are meant to provide the academic rigor along with Industry exposure. The courses will be taught by experienced resource persons from Industry and Academia. One reason we're so excited about these certification programs is that they are designed to create employability hence the kind of rigor and exposure learners receive will help them to land in their dream jobs. Intellipaat 24X7 support, high quality course material with assignments and project work along with guaranteed job assistance will definitely be an extra edge learners will receive for full filling their upskilling objectives," said Diwakar, Founder and CEO at Intellipaat, while speaking about the launch of courses.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

