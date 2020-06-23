Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE, BSE to exclude F&O contracts of Ujjivan Financial Services, Equitas Holdings

The move is expected to protect market participants from huge single-day swings. In separate circulars, the exchanges said futures and options (F&O) contracts will not be available for trading in the securities of these three companies with effect from August 28, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:22 IST
NSE, BSE to exclude F&O contracts of Ujjivan Financial Services, Equitas Holdings

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have decided to drop three firms -- Ujjivan Financial Services, Equitas Holdings and Century Textiles & Industries -- from future and options trading from August 28. The move is expected to protect market participants from huge single-day swings.

In separate circulars, the exchanges said futures and options (F&O) contracts will not be available for trading in the securities of these three companies with effect from August 28, 2020. "The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months June 2020, July 2020 and August 2020 shall be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes shall also be introduced in the existing contract months," they added.

Derivatives markets or F&O segment reflects expectation of spot prices in the future, and current price bands or circuit filters are generally not applied on them. At present, there are over 200 stocks in F&O segment.

In February 2019, capital markets regulator Sebi had proposed a slew of measures including capping the maximum daily movement to up to 20 per cent for all stocks, including the ones that are part of F&O segment, in order to check excessive price movements..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown to be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from tonight

Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, untill further orders. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks etc to remain functional, said Government of Assam. Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chief Sec...

Rahul should become party chief again, Gehlot demands in CWC meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again. According to sources, Gehlot raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting held today. Youth Congr...

"TN should focus more on agro based industries in post-COVID era"

Tamil Nadu should focus more on encouraging agro based industries as sustainable agricultural practices in a post COVID-19 era to enhance farmers income, an expert at the Madras Institute of Development Studies has suggested. Besides, emplo...

Suicide bomber kills 2 at Turkish military base in Somalia

A suicide bomber detonated inside a Turkish military training base in Somalias capital and killed two people, police said Tuesday. It was the first time the Turkish base in Mogadishu, Turkeys largest overseas military base, has been attacke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020