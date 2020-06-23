Left Menu
Ramdev's Patanjali claims to have COVID-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days

Patanjali claimed 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' had shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Launching the medicines at a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev claimed "100 per cent recovery rate in 7 days".

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:22 IST
Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali on Tuesday launched what he claimed was the first ayurvedic medicine to cure coronavirus disease even as the scientific community the world over struggles to develop an effective cure for the highly contagious disease. Patanjali claimed 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' had shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Launching the medicines at a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev claimed "100 per cent recovery rate in 7 days". The Corona kit will be made available at Rs 545, said Acharya Balkrishna, the MD of Patanjali Ayurved. The corona kit will have medicines for 30 days.

Patanjali claims that its corona medicine kit can also be taken as prevention for coronavirus. This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, Ramdev said.

Manufactured by Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the medicine is the result of a research partnership between Patanjali Research Institute and the Jaipur based National Institute of Medical Sciences. The drug was clinically tried on 280 COVID-19 positive persons out of which 69 per cent were cured within three days, Ramdev said at the launch of the medicine held at Patanjali Yogpeeth in the presence of NIMS Director Dr Balbir Singh Tomar and allopathic and ayurvedic experts involved in the research behind making the drug.

"100 per cent recovery from COVID-19 within seven days of consuming the medicine is guaranteed," Ramdev said. Coronil is made of the extracts of pure Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha.

A corona kit consisting of the three medicines - Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel. The other two medicines to be taken along with Coronil are 'Shwasari' which works on strengthening the respiratory system and cures the obvious symptoms of corona including cough, cold and fever and a nasal drop named 'Anu Tel' which helps build immunity, the firm said.

Ramdev said the medicines can be ordered online through a mobile app from next Monday..

