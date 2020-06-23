Left Menu
Development News Edition

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

Reliance Power said on Tuesday it continues to be one of India's top three private power generation companies with operating portfolio of around 6,000 megawatt.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:03 IST
R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore
The PLF level of thermal power plants stood at 87 pc in FY20. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Power said on Tuesday it continues to be one of India's top three private power generation companies with operating portfolio of around 6,000 megawatt. The plant load factor (PLF) levels of company's thermal power plants stood at 87 per cent (Sasan and Rosa combined) compared to the national average of about 56 per cent for the year ending March, Chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders during the 26th annual general meeting online.

Sasan, the country's largest integrated power plant, with 3,960 MW generation capacity and 20 million tonnes per annum production capacity coal mine, achieved the highest PLF of 96 per cent in FY20. Sasan also produced 18.7 million tonnes of coal as the largest private-sector coal producer in the country.

"R-Power is committed to cleaner and greener power by reducing emissions and is undertaking a capex of nearly Rs 3,300 crore to install flue gas desulfurisation (FGDs) in its coal-based plants," said Ambani. At the same time, R-Power renewable projects operated with 98 per cent availability and delivered robust operating performance, he said adding all the power plants remained fully operational despite facing Covid-19 and lockdown challenges.

"R-Power's focus will be on value accretive growth opportunities while remaining financially conservative and capital-light, operation and maintenance services for power plants, mine developer and operator (MDO) services for coal mines and recently-launched commercial coal mining opportunities," said Ambani. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honour a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork f...

HC admits pleas of pvt schools, colleges against TN G.O barring collection of fees from students

The Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered how the private schools will pay salaries to its teachers and other staff if they are prevented from collecting minimum fees from students. Justice R Mahadevan made the observations while admitting ...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure fake news reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. Chinese ...

Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls allowed to operate with 50 pc strength in Punjab

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab. The restaurants, hotels, among o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020