R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

Reliance Power said on Tuesday it continues to be one of India's top three private power generation companies with operating portfolio of around 6,000 megawatt. The plant load factor (PLF) levels of company's thermal power plants stood at 87 per cent (Sasan and Rosa combined) compared to the national average of about 56 per cent for the year ending March, Chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders during the 26th annual general meeting online.

Sasan, the country's largest integrated power plant, with 3,960 MW generation capacity and 20 million tonnes per annum production capacity coal mine, achieved the highest PLF of 96 per cent in FY20. Sasan also produced 18.7 million tonnes of coal as the largest private-sector coal producer in the country.

"R-Power is committed to cleaner and greener power by reducing emissions and is undertaking a capex of nearly Rs 3,300 crore to install flue gas desulfurisation (FGDs) in its coal-based plants," said Ambani. At the same time, R-Power renewable projects operated with 98 per cent availability and delivered robust operating performance, he said adding all the power plants remained fully operational despite facing Covid-19 and lockdown challenges.

"R-Power's focus will be on value accretive growth opportunities while remaining financially conservative and capital-light, operation and maintenance services for power plants, mine developer and operator (MDO) services for coal mines and recently-launched commercial coal mining opportunities," said Ambani. (ANI)