Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aman Hayer to release new track "Lumbi Race de Ghore" on 24th June 2020

Aman Hayer is a renowned name in the Punjabi music industry. In an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with many eminent singers like K S Makhan, Babbu Maan, Jazzy B, Sukshinder Shinda, Harbhajan Maan, Kuldeep Manak, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jaspinder Narula, Richa Sharma, Sidhu Moosewala just to name a few.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:10 IST
Aman Hayer to release new track "Lumbi Race de Ghore" on 24th June 2020
Aman Hayer. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman Hayer is a renowned name in the Punjabi music industry. In an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with many eminent singers like K S Makhan, Babbu Maan, Jazzy B, Sukshinder Shinda, Harbhajan Maan, Kuldeep Manak, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jaspinder Narula, Richa Sharma, Sidhu Moosewala just to name a few. His biggest worldwide hit "Dil nahi lgada" still sounds fresh to the listeners. This is the reason he is loved by new age producers who are always eager to work with him to create foot tapping Punjabi music.

"Every moment I have spent in this industry has been truly fascinating and memorable. For me, music is not mere work but a passion that instills a new energy to be creative and melodic. My aim is to bring exclusive music for my fans who have always showered me with immeasurable love and admiration," he said, while talking about his journey. "I have been keeping myself busy even during the lockdown period. At present, I am working on few projects and soon I will release a new number/song which has all the makings of becoming a super duper hit," he added.

His upcoming release is in collaboration with K S Makhan on a track titled "Lumbi Race de Ghore". The title of the track signifies an old saying "slow and steady always wins the race" which is apt for a legendary artist like Aman Hayer. The video of this song will feature famous singers who Aman Hayer has collaborated with in the recent past including Jazzy b, Malkit Singh, Sukshinder Shinda, Manmohan Waris, Angrej Ali, Geeta Zaildar, A S Kang and Sidhu Moosewala. Apart from this, the first single from his new album "GS3" which is a trilogy of his super "Groundshaker" will be released in August 2020. Aman Hayer has been a torchbearer when it comes to presenting groundbreaking trends in the music industry. With an effort to offer something innovative to his fans, he will soon be launching a website wherein listeners can buy music loops specially crafted by Aman Hayer. This is a first of its kind in the history of Punjabi music industry.

Things may appear dull and tiring these days, but for the Punjabi Music Industry, there are many exciting news and releases that will be unveiled in the coming months. "Lumbi Race de Ghore" will be released on 24th June 2020 worldwide on youtube.com/elitemusicindia and all digital audio streaming outlets.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honour a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork f...

HC admits pleas of pvt schools, colleges against TN G.O barring collection of fees from students

The Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered how the private schools will pay salaries to its teachers and other staff if they are prevented from collecting minimum fees from students. Justice R Mahadevan made the observations while admitting ...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure fake news reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. Chinese ...

Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls allowed to operate with 50 pc strength in Punjab

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab. The restaurants, hotels, among o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020