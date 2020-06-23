Left Menu
Development News Edition

US asks Indian air carriers to seek prior authorisation for charter flights

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said on Monday that it was taking this action to restore a level playing field for US airlines. It said it "is taking this action because the Indian government is engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices with respect to charter air transportation services to and from India," said an official statement after the DOT issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply to the Department for statements of authorisation prior to conducting charter flights.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:25 IST
US asks Indian air carriers to seek prior authorisation for charter flights

The US has asked Indian air carriers to apply for statements of authorisation prior to conducting charter flights, alleging that the Indian government is engaged in "unfair and discriminatory" practices with respect to air transportation services between India and America. The Department of Transportation (DOT) said on Monday that it was taking this action to restore a level playing field for US airlines.

It said it "is taking this action because the Indian government is engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices with respect to charter air transportation services to and from India," said an official statement after the DOT issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply to the Department for statements of authorisation prior to conducting charter flights. Noting that this order will allow the DOT to scrutinise charter flights by Indian carriers on a case-by-case basis, the statement asserted that it seeks to restore a level playing field for US airlines, as provided for in the US-India Air Transport Agreement.

The Department is willing to reconsider this action once all applicable restrictions on US carrier rights cease to be applied to US carriers, and a level playing field has been restored, it said. The US-India Air Transport Agreement provides the right for US air carriers to provide scheduled and charter air transportation between the two countries.

However, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, India has completely banned all scheduled services, and has also failed to approve US carriers for charter operations, it alleged. At the same time, Air India is operating what it calls "repatriation" charter flights between India and the United States in both directions since May 7, 2020. Air India is advertising flights that would constitute a rate of 53 per cent of the scheduled services it operated before the onset of the current public health emergency, the DOT alleged.

"Considering this rate of flying, and that Air India is selling tickets on the market, the charters go beyond true repatriations, and it appears that Air India may be using repatriation charters as a way of circumventing the GoI-imposed prohibition of scheduled services," it said. This situation, in which Indian airlines are permitted to perform services pursuant to their rights under the Agreement while US carriers are not, creates a competitive disadvantage for US carriers, the statement said.

This situation calls for close scrutiny, on a case-by-case basis, of Air India passenger charter operations until this issue has been resolved, it said. The Department will be in a position to reconsider this action once all applicable restrictions that abridge US carrier rights cease to be applied to US carriers, and when we feel confident that a level playing field has been restored, it said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

America's demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president

Americas demand for talks with Iran is a lie, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, in comments broadcast live on state TV.They say we are ready to negotiate. Theyre saying something strange. What does were ready to negotiate me...

ITBP to operate 10,000-bedded COVID centre at Delhi's Radha Swami Beas: Shah tells Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has assigned work of operating 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP. Dear Kejriwal ji, it has al...

Pandemic? Recession? In Polish vote, gay rights in focus again

Sixty-year-old Marzenna Latawiec is determined to brave the risk of coronavirus and vote in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but its not the pandemic or the countrys first economic recession in three decades that is firing her up.Th...

Soccer-French midfielder Schneiderlin leaves Everton to join Nice

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee, the clubs announced on Tuesday. Schneiderlin, 30, joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2017 but struggle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020