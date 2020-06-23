Left Menu
A story of struggles, friendships and first jobs - MX Exclusive Series Basement Company chronicles all this and more

The high of looking forward to a paycheck, the newfound sense of responsibility and that giant step towards adulthood makes for a lot of excitement when you land your first job.

Basement Company. Image Credit: ANI

The high of looking forward to a paycheck, the newfound sense of responsibility, and that giant step towards adulthood make for a lot of excitement when you land your first job. You're absolutely rearing to go, ready to make a difference, and looking forward to changing the world. But reality crashes in when you land up at office, only to find that cabins are a distant dream, corner desks are reserved for team favorites, and corporate strategy/ presentations take over life as you knew it.

But happiness is finding coworkers who are sailing in the same ship as you, who you will soon call your friend and these special bonds at work is what gets you through the day. MX Exclusive Series and a Mirchi Play Original - Basement Company brings you a relatable and fun tale - 'Basement Company' that chronicles the lives of first jobbers Raj, Simran, and Rahul who are forced into the basement of their office while it undergoes a major transformation to attract more business.

Battling the expectation vs reality scenario - this trio finds themselves as the unlucky three who're being shifted to the basement, having to spend their eight-hour workday with spotty wifi, a leaking ceiling, and a workspace that they would've never imagined calling their own. The show is set in Gurugram, wherein these three badnaseeb buddies are put in the wackiest situations as they try to regain their territory upstairs. While trying to achieve this, they are fighting their respective battles to achieve their dreams which lie beyond the four walls of this company as well as juggling friendships, relationships, and their new lives at work.

The five episodic series will stream exclusively on MX Player, binge watch all episodes for FREE starting tomorrow. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

