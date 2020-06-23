Left Menu
GMDC Q4 profit falls 67 pc to Rs 41 cr

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 123.4 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE. The income during January-March 2020 declined to Rs 467.7 crore, from Rs 570.5 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Updated: 23-06-2020 20:18 IST
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (GMDC) on Tuesday posted 67.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 40.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 123.4 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The income during January-March 2020 declined to Rs 467.7 crore, from Rs 570.5 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2019-20.

