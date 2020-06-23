Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone yields rise as business surveys show recession easing

Euro zone bond yields rose as business surveys from the euro zone suggested the continent is recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis as they emerge from lockdown. Euro zone purchasing managers' indices, seen as a good gauge of economic health, showed a further contraction in June across the bloc but the historic economic fall in April eased again this month.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:59 IST
Euro zone yields rise as business surveys show recession easing

Euro zone bond yields rose as business surveys from the euro zone suggested the continent is recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis as they emerge from lockdown.

Euro zone purchasing managers' indices, seen as a good gauge of economic health, showed a further contraction in June across the bloc but the historic economic fall in April eased again this month. IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered more than expected to 47.5 from May's 31.9, after touching a 13.6 record low in April.

A Reuters poll had predicted a more modest rise to 42.4, where 50 is the line that separates expansion from contraction. The corresponding French and German surveys showed a business recession easing in the bloc's two largest economies.

"For now as lockdowns are eased, the very strong influence that has on the data in PMIs I think feeds into the risk-on mood," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "The market only have eyes for the V-shaped recovery and the PMIs feed into that," he said.

Britain's private sector also shrank less than feared this month as more businesses restarted work. Safe haven German 10-year bond yields were up 3 basis points in late trade to -0.41% and moved further away from a near one-month low hit overnight.

German yields had dropped to their lowest level since May 26 overnight at -0.492%, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower on renewed concerns about trade relations between the United States and China. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China was "over", linking the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

The pick-up in market sentiment also supported inflation expectations - a key market gauge of long-term expectations in the euro zone rose to 1.096%, its highest since June 8. In the primary market, Germany sold 4.034 billion euros of two-year bonds, while the Netherlands raised 1.42 billion euros in a re-opening of its green bond due 2040.

Austria hired banks for the sale of a new 100-year bond that will raise 2 billion euros. The sale is expected to be launched "in the near future," a phrase lead managers usually use a day before the sale.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Body of 4-year-old found in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; death due to snake bite suspected

The body of a four-year-old boy was found inside a car parked near his house in west Delhis Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said, suspecting snake bite as the cause of death. The deceased boy was identified as Ankush, a resident...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'false information'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure false information reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. ...

Asian Paints Q4 net profit down 1.2 pc to Rs 480.25 cr

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 1.18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 480.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48...

COVID-19: 14-day total lockdown in 11 municipal areas of Guwahati from Tuesday

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a 14-day total lockdown in 11 municipal ward areas of Guwahati with effect from 9 pm as there is a large-scale spread of coronavirus infection among people of certain parts of the city. The lockdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020