Voltas says AC model tested by BEE is obsolete, discontinued

Tata Group firm Voltas on Tuesday contested the public announcement by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) that claimed one particular air conditioner model of the company failed to meet energy consumption norms. The model pointed out by the BEE is now an “obsolete model” and has been “discontinued” by the company in February 2020. It was sold through the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) tender, said Voltas in a statement.

In a public announcement on Tuesday, BEE, which is responsible for developing energy efficiency ratings, said a particular model of 5-star rated AC of Voltas failed to meet energy consumption declared on their label. “Would like to clarify that this model was developed for a specific institutional tender, and later replaced with a new model / model number / model code, meeting all standards. This model has never been available in the trade/channel. Being a responsible Tata group company, Voltas has always been dedicated to serve its customers with the highest standard of efficiency and performance,” it said.

The BEE had said that Voltas Model Code 4502688 / 2019 / SAC185ZZS (R32) failed in the test. It had achieved an ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating of 4.3 and 4.53 in two tests as against rating of 5.40 claimed by the company on the label..