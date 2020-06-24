Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 00:08 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said tax rebates and direct mail checks are on the table in the next coronavirus relief bill.

The Nasdaq hit a fifth record high this month with Apple Inc providing the biggest boost. At least three brokerages raised their price targets for Apple's stock, and UBS raised its iPhone shipment estimates a day after the iPhone maker said it would use its own chips for Mac computers. Data showed that the pace of contraction in the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors slowed in June as businesses reopened after lockdowns that started in mid-March.

Also, new home sales jumped 16.6% in May, blowing past estimates of a 2.9% rise. “People are feeling good about the economy, not concerned about rising coronavirus cases and not being overly concerned about the election. The beat goes on," said Bob Doll senior portfolio manager, chief equity strategist at Nuveen.

At 2:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.49 points, or 0.86%, to 26,248.45, the S&P 500 gained 29.14 points, or 0.93%, to 3,147 and the Nasdaq Composite added 135.30 points, or 1.35%, to 10,191.77. Earlier global equity markets had shown some relief from U.S. President Donald Trump's assurance that the Phase 1 trade agreement with China was "fully intact" after adviser Peter Navarro sparked confusion by saying the deal was over.

While U.S.-China tensions have been a cause for concern, monetary and fiscal support worth trillions of dollars has in part powered the benchmark S&P 500, with the index roughly 7% below its Feb. 19 record high. Nine of the 11 major sub-indexes were higher with technology and consumer discretionary posting the steepest gains. The defensive real estate and utilities sectors slipped.

"If people are feeling more OK about the world, you don’t want to own the more defensive stocks. You want to own stocks that can benefit from an improving economy,” said Doll. Nike Inc rose 2% as brokerages raised their price targets ahead of quarterly results on Thursday.

Boeing Co's top supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings slipped 14% after it said it was seeking relief from lenders as its finances were stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic and a 737 MAX production halt. Boeing shares were down 1.9% Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.88-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 138 new highs and seven new lows. (Additional reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time

Republican Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the US begins taking adult patients to fr...

Telangana CM wants Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on former PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the state cabinet and legislature would pass resolutions requesting Bharat Ratna award to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. The chief minister said he would meet Prime Mini...

India pledges USD 10 million to UNRWA over next two years

India on Tuesday announced that it will contribute USD 10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA over the coming two years and asserted that capacity enhancement through training ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020