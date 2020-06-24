Left Menu
Diageo India launches Rs 75 crore revival and recovery programme

Leading beverage alcohol company Diageo India today announced a Rs 75 crore programme committed to supporting bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to get customers back and recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

24-06-2020
The two-year programme will support economic recovery of qualifying bars, pubs and restaurants. . Image Credit: ANI

Leading beverage alcohol company Diageo India today announced a Rs 75 crore programme committed to supporting bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to get customers back and recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Raising the Bar' will be a two-year programme to support the revival and recovery of qualifying bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities.

Diageo designed the programme following a global survey of bar owners to identify key priorities to support reopening. Their top priorities included hygiene measures, digital support and practical equipment and training to transform how their outlets will work when they reopen. The Indian hospitality and food and beverage (F&B) industry have witnessed an unprecedented loss of revenues, said Anand Kripalu, Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India. This has impacted many start-ups and MSMEs as well as the livelihood of millions of people.

"Pubs, bars and restaurants are an integral part of our communities, bringing people together to socialise and celebrate -- something we have all missed during the lockdown. The revival of this sector is vital to the economy and to the success of our business," he said in a statement. Diageo India's commitment is part of the 100 million dollar commitment by Diageo, benefitting global cities like New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and Sydney.

In India, the programme will be owned and led by Black Dog, its locally blended scotch whisky. Diageo India is incorporated in the country as United Spirits Ltd and has 49 manufacturing facilities across States and Union Territories. (ANI)

