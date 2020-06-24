Left Menu
Hyundai drives in Elantra with BS-VI diesel engine at Rs 18.7 lakh

Updated: 24-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:52 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has launched its premium sedan Elantra with BS-VI compliant diesel engine with two trims priced at Rs 18.7 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh, respectively, (ex-showroom Delhi). The company already sells the model with BS-VI petrol powertrain, which are now tagged between Rs 17.6 lakh and Rs 19.55 lakh.

The new BS-VI 1.5-litre diesel in the Elantra comes mated with six speed automatic and manual transmission options, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement. "We are enhancing customer delight on Elantra with the addition of fun to drive and powerful 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel BS-VI powertrain," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 115 PS of power and also does duty on other models like Creta, Verna as well. Elantra comes with various features including connected features, hill start assist, vehicle stability management, among others.

