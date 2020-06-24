NLC India's power generation in Jan-Mar rises 9 pc to 6,098 MU

Left Menu
The power generation by the PSU in January-March 2018-19 stood at 5,586.17 MU, NLC India said in a statement. "Power generation during the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 was 6,098.95 MU and 21,922.98 MU as against 5,586.17 MU and 20,676.18 MU in the corresponding periods of the previous year, registering a growth of 9.18 per cent and 6.03 per cent, respectively in both the periods," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:13 IST
NLC India's power generation in March quarter 2019-20 was at 6,098 million units (MU), a rise of 9.18 per cent from the year-ago period.

"Power generation during the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 was 6,098.95 MU and 21,922.98 MU as against 5,586.17 MU and 20,676.18 MU in the corresponding periods of the previous year, registering a growth of 9.18 per cent and 6.03 per cent, respectively in both the periods," it said. Power export during the quarter and year ended March 31 was 5,301 MU and 18,840.84 MU, respectively as against 4,766.54 MU and 17,505.30 MU in the corresponding periods of the previous year. After commissioning of 709 MW solar power plant, solar power generation during the quarter was at 486.56 MU as against 155.63 MU in the year-ago period . During 2019-20, it was 1,401.42 MU as compared to 471.14 MU in the preceding year.

The company's profit after tax for March quarter 2019-20 was Rs 392.48 crore as against Rs 290.13 crore in the year-ago period registering a growth of 35.28 per cent..

