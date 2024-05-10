Left Menu

INDIA bloc leaders flag voter turnout data, model code violations to EC

Opposition leaders, concerned about voter turnout data, met with Election Commission officials. The meeting addressed data discrepancies and alleged code of conduct violations by the BJP. The Election Commission denied allegations of delayed data release and criticized the opposition's questioning of its credibility. Congress defended its concerns, alleging a departure from impartiality by the Commission. Despite the opposition's claims, the Commission maintains that booth-wise data is promptly available to candidates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:18 IST
INDIA bloc leaders flag voter turnout data, model code violations to EC
  • Country:
  • India

Amid concerns expressed by various opposition parties over the voter turnout data, the leaders of the INDIA bloc met the top brass of the Election Commission on Friday.

The meeting comes over the voter turnout data released by the EC in the first two phases, as well as over the alleged violations of the model code of conduct by the BJP leaders during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to the leaders of various opposition parties on the issue of alleged ''discrepancies'' in the voting data released by the Election Commission (EC). The opposition leaders then decided to approach the EC over the issue.

However, the EC on Friday responded to Kharge's letter to the fellow INDIA bloc leaders that was also posted on X, and rejected his allegations that it had delayed the release of the final voter turnout numbers for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a strongly-worded letter, the EC said the utterances from president of a national political party is attacking the very credibility of the electoral steps and processes, and can have a negative impact on voter participation.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh responded by defending the concerns raised by the Congress president.

''The response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the issues raised by the Congress president in his letter to the INDIA parties is simply beyond description. The EC is a Constitutional body entrusted with the responsibility of being an impartial body that ensures, and is seen to ensure, a level-playing field to all political parties.

''Both the content and intent of the letter will be a permanent blot on the reputation of an institution that can boast of luminaries like Sukumar Sen, TN Seshan, JM Lyngdoh and others,'' Ramesh said in a post on X, just ahead of the meeting with the EC.

He said the Congress president had raised ''perfectly legitimate issues'' on which there have been widespread concerns and comments, adding that the approach of the Election Commission to addressing these issues is ''deeply regrettable''.

Amid the opposition's allegations, the poll body had asserted that booth-wise data of the ''actual number of votes polled'' is available with the candidates soon after the voting ends.

In a statement issued last week, the EC also said it attaches ''due importance'' to the timely release of voter turnout figures after each phase of the poll, and said not just constituency, but booth-wise data of the actual number of votes polled is available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024