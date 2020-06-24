Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt notifies norms for import of 5 lakh tonne maize at concessional duty

These imports are permitted under Tariff Rate Quota Scheme in which the government allows imports of four products, including maize (corn), at concessional rates of customs duty. It has also notified the norms for imports of 10,000 tonne of milk and cream powder for this year at a concessional duty of 15 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:55 IST
Govt notifies norms for import of 5 lakh tonne maize at concessional duty

The government has notified norms for import of 5 lakh tonne of maize this year at a concessional customs duty of 15 per cent, a move aimed at increasing availability of the commodity in the domestic market. These imports are permitted under Tariff Rate Quota Scheme in which the government allows imports of four products, including maize (corn), at concessional rates of customs duty.

It has also notified the norms for imports of 10,000 tonne of milk and cream powder for this year at a concessional duty of 15 per cent. Besides, 1.5 lakh tonne each of refined rape, colza or mustard oil and crude sunflower seed or safflower oil will be imported at 45 per cent and 50 per cent duty, respectively.

In a notification, the Department of Revenue has said it "seeks to prescribe the manner and modalities in respect of WTO (World Trade Organization) committed in-quota tariffs on specified items". At present, maize attracts 50 per cent import duty.  India has been traditionally a major corn exporter to southeast Asia but drought and rising domestic demand led to cut in export supplies. Poultry sector and starch manufacturers are the major consumer of maize.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria's government shaken up amid oil, virus troubles

Algerias president has reshuffled the government to try to fix growing economic problems linked to the countrys dependence on oil revenues and fallout from virus-related restrictions on production, travel and trade. State news agency APS an...

Govt to provide 2 pc interest subsidy to 'Shishu' borrowers under Mudra Yojna

The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2 per cent interest subvention to borrowers under the Shishu category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana PMMYUnder the Shishu category, collateral free loans of up to Rs 50,000 are giv...

Andhra's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said. As the state also confirmed 10 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, t...

1,540 cooperative banks to be brought under RBI's supervision: Prakash Javadekar

Over 1,500 urban and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the Reserve Bank of India RBI, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. Government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020