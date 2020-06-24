Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves reforms to boost private sector participation in space activities

The decision taken is in line with the long-term vision of the Prime Minister of transforming India and making the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:16 IST
Cabinet approves reforms to boost private sector participation in space activities
India is among a handful of countries with advanced capabilities in the space sector. Image Credit: Pixabay

Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today approved far-reaching reforms in the Space sector aimed at boosting private sector participation in the entire range of space activities. The decision taken is in line with the long-term vision of the Prime Minister of transforming India and making the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.

India is among a handful of countries with advanced capabilities in the space sector. With these reforms, the sector will receive new energy and dynamism, to help the country leapfrog to the next stages of space activities.

This will not only result in the accelerated growth of this sector but will enable the Indian Industry to be an important player in the global space economy. With this, there is an opportunity for large-scale employment in the technology sector and India becoming a global technology powerhouse.

Key Benefits:

Space sector can play a major catalytic role in the technological advancement and expansion of our Industrial base. The proposed reforms will enhance the socio-economic use of space assets and activities, including through improved access to space assets, data and facilities.

The newly created Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure. It will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies and a friendly regulatory environment.

The Public Sector Enterprise 'New Space India Limited (NSIL)' will endeavour to re-orient space activities from a 'supply-driven' model to a 'demand-driven' model, thereby ensuring optimum utilization of our space assets.

These reforms will allow ISRO to focus more on research and development activities, new technologies, exploration missions and human spaceflight programme. Some of the planetary exploration missions will also be opened up to the private sector through an 'announcement of opportunity' mechanism.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right nowApproval for Trumps virus response sinksAmerican approval of President Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic has dropped to the lowest recorded level, the latest Reuter...

Twitter tackles violent upsurge against women in lockdown

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Twitter has launched a new prompt to fight gender-based violence in response to a surge in sexual assaults and domestic attacks during lockdown, a company official said on Wed...

All African countries now have coronavirus lab testing capacity - WHO chief

All African countries have developed laboratory capacity to test for the coronavirus, as of Tuesday, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that the pandemic was accelerating. The ...

French President Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on June 29

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German town of Meseberg on June 29 to discuss a European economic recovery plan, Macrons office said on Wednesday. They will also discuss the COVID-19 crisis,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020