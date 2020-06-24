PFS to disburse Rs 485 cr towards sustainable projects

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) on Wednesday said it has received approval from its board to disburse Rs 485 crore towards sustainable development projects in the country. The board in a meeting held on June 23, 2020, has cleared for disbursement of loans of Rs 485 crore to borrowers for solid waste management, drinking water supply project and state-owned transmission company with an objective to establish PFS as a sustainable financing institution, it said in a regulatory filing.

"PFS is continuously looking to diversify its portfolio by financing other clean and sustainable initiatives and expecting disbursement of Rs 425 crore from current clearance in a month time," it said. The non-banking financial company promoted by PTC India Limited said it has also recently sanctioned one of the sewage treatment project under Namami Gange scheme.

With this PFS has forayed into sustainable financing in infrastructure domain, it added..