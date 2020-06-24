Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFS to disburse Rs 485 cr towards sustainable projects

The non-banking financial company promoted by PTC India Limited said it has also recently sanctioned one of the sewage treatment project under Namami Gange scheme. With this PFS has forayed into sustainable financing in infrastructure domain, it added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:44 IST
PFS to disburse Rs 485 cr towards sustainable projects

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) on Wednesday said it has received approval from its board to disburse Rs 485 crore towards sustainable development projects in the country. The board in a meeting held on June 23, 2020, has cleared for disbursement of loans of Rs 485 crore to borrowers for solid waste management, drinking water supply project and state-owned transmission company with an objective to establish PFS as a sustainable financing institution, it said in a regulatory filing.

"PFS is continuously looking to diversify its portfolio by financing other clean and sustainable initiatives and expecting disbursement of Rs 425 crore from current clearance in a month time," it said. The non-banking financial company promoted by PTC India Limited said it has also recently sanctioned one of the sewage treatment project under Namami Gange scheme.

With this PFS has forayed into sustainable financing in infrastructure domain, it added..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-No sweet victory for Assad as economy collapses and U.S. sanctions hit

Just last year, President Bashar al-Assad seemed on the brink of crowning military victories by easing his diplomatic isolation and recovering more of Syria without a bullet being fired. Not only had U.S.-allied Kurds invited government for...

Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults tested positive for COVID-19.The company expects to report topline data in...

German authorities seek arrest of second Wirecard exec -Handelsblatt

German prosecutors will seek the arrest of Jan Marsalek, former chief operating officer of Wirecard, the payments company engulfed in a 2.1 billion accounting scandal, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.The Munich prosecutors...

Saudi-led coalition deploys troops to monitor truce between Yemeni allies

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it deployed troops in the province of Abyan to monitor a ceasefire between the internationally recognized government and the southern separatists. Yemens Saudi-backed government an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020