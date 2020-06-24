Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC onboards over 50,000 investors via video e-KYC during lockdown 

To provide video e-KYC service, the asset manager had partnered Signzy to leverage its AI-based digital customer onboarding solution. The technology enables a zero-contact, paperless system that replaces the need for physical submission of KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:49 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC onboards over 50,000 investors via video e-KYC during lockdown 
Representative Image

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Wednesday said it has witnessed an increase in paperless onboarding of customers, with the asset manager adding over 50,000 new investors with its video e-KYC system during the nationwide lockdown. To provide video e-KYC service, the asset manager had partnered Signzy to leverage its AI-based digital customer onboarding solution.

The technology enables a zero-contact, paperless system that replaces the need for physical submission of KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said in a statement. The asset manager said it has already onboarded close to 1 lakh investors to the mutual fund industry with video e-KYC system since its adoption a year ago.

This artificial intelligence and machine learning enabled video e-KYC system replaces the need for document management, providing an instantaneous experience. Investors can complete and submit their KYC application from the safety and security of their homes using the facility, which significantly reduces the turnaround time by speedy onboarding.

"The ongoing lockdown has made physical modes of submitting KYC applications inconvenient. With our already available video e-KYC solution we have been able to win over this logistical challenge. This mode of onboarding is seeing rapid increase on a daily basis by our partners and investors," Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC MD and CEO A Balasubramanian said. He further said the number of registrations through video e-KYC more than doubled between January and April this year. The adoption of technology across stakeholders will be central to the growth of the mutual fund industry, a need further amplified in the current environment.

In addition, he said 97 per cent of transactions at the asset management company (AMC) were carried out digitally during lockdown. PTI SP RVK.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-No sweet victory for Assad as economy collapses and U.S. sanctions hit

Just last year, President Bashar al-Assad seemed on the brink of crowning military victories by easing his diplomatic isolation and recovering more of Syria without a bullet being fired. Not only had U.S.-allied Kurds invited government for...

Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults tested positive for COVID-19.The company expects to report topline data in...

German authorities seek arrest of second Wirecard exec -Handelsblatt

German prosecutors will seek the arrest of Jan Marsalek, former chief operating officer of Wirecard, the payments company engulfed in a 2.1 billion accounting scandal, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.The Munich prosecutors...

Saudi-led coalition deploys troops to monitor truce between Yemeni allies

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it deployed troops in the province of Abyan to monitor a ceasefire between the internationally recognized government and the southern separatists. Yemens Saudi-backed government an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020