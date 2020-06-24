Toyota Yaris debuts on Government e-Market Place
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said its mid-sized sedan Yaris is available for sale on Government e-Market Place (GeM) for Rs 9.12 lakh (freight charges and taxes extra basis location). The latest move will help TKM to further enhance government sales and provide more choice to discerning departments and PSUs across sedan, multi-purpose vehicle segments, the automaker said. TKM already sells various trims of Innova on the GeM platform.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said its mid-sized sedan Yaris is available for sale on Government e-Market Place (GeM) for Rs 9.12 lakh (freight charges and taxes extra basis location). The GeM, launched in 2016, is a dedicated e-market for online procurement of goods and services by government organisations, departments and public sector units (PSUs). The Yaris (J Grade) with petrol engine matee with manual transmission and seven airbags is available on the GeM portal starting June, 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.
"The listing of Yaris on the GeM will now ensure that car buyers from central and state governments will have a wider choice in the sedan category. We are cognizant that several government undertakings are moving towards procurement from the GeM in the post-COVID world and we want to ease their buying experience," TKM Senior Vice President (sales and services) Naveen Soni said. The latest move will help TKM to further enhance government sales and provide more choice to discerning departments and PSUs across sedan, multi-purpose vehicle segments, the automaker said.
