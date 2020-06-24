Left Menu
Majority of investors trust Indian financial markets: Survey

The survey found 87 per cent of retail investors in India said they trust the financial services industry, which puts the country at the top of the list of the 15 surveyed markets, whilst Australia ranked last, with only 24 per cent respondents saying that they trust the industry. Comparing the trust levels between 2018 and 2020, India, Hong Kong SAR, the UAE, and Brazil have recorded the biggest rises, whereas Singapore and Australia are among those that reported the biggest drops.

A survey has showed that a majority of investors in India trust the financial services industry, putting the country at the top of the list of the 15 surveyed markets. The 'Trust Survey' conducted by CFA Institute polled 3,525 retail investors and 921 institutional investors in October and November last year.

The fourth edition of trust report by CFA Institute revealed that 87 per cent of Indian investors trust domestic financial markets, up from 71 per cent in 2018. By comparison, 47 per cent of investors globally and 49 per cent of investors in Asia Pacific trust the financial services industry.

The surveyed markets included Australia, Brazil, Canada, mainland China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, UK, the US, and Hong Kong SAR, China. "The Indian equity markets have delivered good returns over the long run and this helps explain optimism and trust in the system, as well as investor confidence. These are challenging times and trust plays a very important role in the world of finance," said Vidhu Shekhar, CFA, CIPM, Country Head, India, CFA Institute.

Shekhar further said "ecosystem participants, including security regulators, are putting significant effort into increasing financial literacy, transparency, and fair market practices that can provide a foundation for increased trust. This has resulted in improved outcomes for everyone, but there is still a lot that needs to be done in these areas". The survey found 87 per cent of retail investors in India said they trust the financial services industry, which puts the country at the top of the list of the 15 surveyed markets, whilst Australia ranked last, with only 24 per cent respondents saying that they trust the industry.

Comparing the trust levels between 2018 and 2020, India, Hong Kong SAR, the UAE, and Brazil have recorded the biggest rises, whereas Singapore and Australia are among those that reported the biggest drops. The report, 'Earning Investors' Trust: How the Desire for Information, Innovation, and Influence is Shaping Client Relationships” studied both retail and institutional investors in 15 markets globally, measuring their trust level in the investment industry.

The report also revealed that retirement is the priority investment goal for only 18 per cent of Indian investors, far less than the 50 per cent of global investors..

