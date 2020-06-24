Left Menu
Over 1.6 lakh J-K residents returned home onboard trains, buses amid COVID-19 lockdown

According to official data, the Jammu and Kashmir administration received 63 special trains with about 50,873 passengers at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, while about 1,10,072 people, including 328 from abroad, have been brought back through Lakhanpur till date.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:14 IST
Over 1.6 lakh natives of Jammu and Kashmir have been brought back so far after they were stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, according to the Union Territory administration. As many as 1,60,945 people have been brought back on buses and special trains with strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), officials said. According to official data, the Jammu and Kashmir administration received 63 special trains with about 50,873 passengers at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, while about 1,10,072 people, including 328 from abroad, have been brought back through Lakhanpur till date.

As many as 1,272 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur between June 23 and June, while 802 passengers returned to Jammu onboard a special train from Delhi. So far, 42 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 35,177 stranded passengers, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, officials said.

