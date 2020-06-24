Left Menu
Development News Edition

Development of bulk drug, medical device parks to cut India's dependency on imports: Gowda

"These schemes will increase competitiveness of domestic production of bulk drugs and medical devices due to benefits available in clusters in the form of state of art common infrastructure and logistics facilities," he added. "Development of these parks will not only reduce India's dependency on imports but will also be helpful in making it a major player in global pharma exports", Gowda said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:42 IST
Development of bulk drug, medical device parks to cut India's dependency on imports: Gowda
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikipedia

The development of bulk drug and medical device parks will help in bringing down India's dependency on imports and making the country emerge as a major pharma exporter, the Centre said on Wednesday. Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda in a meeting reviewed various aspects of proposed development of three bulk drug parks and four medical device parks across the country.

Modalities of selection of locality of parks as well as of the beneficiaries under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme should be based on some well-defined objective criteria to ensure orderly development of the parks, Gowda said. "These schemes will increase competitiveness of domestic production of bulk drugs and medical devices due to benefits available in clusters in the form of state of art common infrastructure and logistics facilities," he added.

"Development of these parks will not only reduce India's dependency on imports but will also be helpful in making it a major player in global pharma exports", Gowda said. Stating that these schemes are the need of the hour, the minister said that it is necessary that medicines are produced in the country at cheaper rates in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make affordable medicines available to every citizen. The Union Cabinet had approved schemes for supporting development of three bulk drug parks and four medical device parks on March 21, 2020 in order to reduce dependency on imports and boost local manufacturing and employment. The Wednesday meeting was attended by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, Secretary Pharmaceuticals P D Vaghela, Joint Secretary Navdeep Rinwa and Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy, the ministry said in a statement.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo president, 9 ex-fighters indicted for war crimes

Kosovos president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovos 1998-99 ...

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020