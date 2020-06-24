Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC bags consultancy project for 500 MW solar park from Republic of Mali

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has bagged a consultancy project from the Republic of Mali for development of a 500 megawatt (MW) solar park.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:07 IST
NTPC bags consultancy project for 500 MW solar park from Republic of Mali

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has bagged a consultancy project from the Republic of Mali for development of a 500 megawatt (MW) solar park. However, the company did not disclose the order value and timeline within which the project is to be set up in the West African country. "Today, in an event chaired by the Minister of State for Power, and New and Renewable Energy R. K Singh, who is also President of International Solar Alliance (ISA), Honourable Ambassador of Mali H.E. Sekou Kasse handed over the Project Management Consultancy award letter to NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh for development of 500 MW solar park in the Republic of Mali," NTPC said in a statement.

The virtual event was hosted by ISA in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi. ISA Director General Upendra Tripathy, Power Secretary Sanjeev Nandan Sahai and MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi were among those who attended the event, it said.

The Republic of Mali has been taking various initiatives towards energy security of the country, especially to increase access to electricity for its citizens, with a focus on solar power and applications, NTPC said. Development of solar projects in Mali will make a considerable impact in socio-economic growth of Mali, it added.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

With 572 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736: state Health official.

With 572 new cases, Gujarats COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736 state Health official....

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling...

Kosovo president, 9 ex-fighters indicted for war crimes

Kosovos president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovos 1998-99 ...

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020