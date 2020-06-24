NTPC bags consultancy project for 500 MW solar park from Republic of Mali

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has bagged a consultancy project from the Republic of Mali for development of a 500 megawatt (MW) solar park. However, the company did not disclose the order value and timeline within which the project is to be set up in the West African country. "Today, in an event chaired by the Minister of State for Power, and New and Renewable Energy R. K Singh, who is also President of International Solar Alliance (ISA), Honourable Ambassador of Mali H.E. Sekou Kasse handed over the Project Management Consultancy award letter to NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh for development of 500 MW solar park in the Republic of Mali," NTPC said in a statement.

The virtual event was hosted by ISA in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi. ISA Director General Upendra Tripathy, Power Secretary Sanjeev Nandan Sahai and MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi were among those who attended the event, it said.

The Republic of Mali has been taking various initiatives towards energy security of the country, especially to increase access to electricity for its citizens, with a focus on solar power and applications, NTPC said. Development of solar projects in Mali will make a considerable impact in socio-economic growth of Mali, it added.