Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt expects to miss tax revenue target by over R300 billion

Gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 was R142 billion, compared to the initial forecast of R177.3 billion for the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:07 IST
Govt expects to miss tax revenue target by over R300 billion
Mboweni said part of the revision was because the measures announced earlier this year give taxpayers outright relief of R26 billion and delays in tax collection of approximately R44 billion. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the government expects to miss its tax revenue target by over R300 billion this year.

The Minister said this when he tabled the Supplementary Budget Review to the National Assembly on Wednesday. The budget was necessitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the government would spend R500 billion to support the economy's resuscitation following the outbreak of novel Coronavirus.

Gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 was R142 billion, compared to the initial forecast of R177.3 billion for the same period.

"Put another way – we are already R35.3 billion behind on our 2020/21 target. As a consequence, gross tax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year is revised down from R1.43 trillion to R1.12 trillion. That means that we expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300 billion," he said.

Mboweni said part of the revision was because the measures announced earlier this year give taxpayers outright relief of R26 billion and delays in tax collection of approximately R44 billion.

"These proposals are contained in the Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill that I table today.

"Taken together the measures and adjustments we present translate into a consolidated budget deficit of R761.7 billion or 15.7% of GDP in 2020/21. This is compared to the deficit of R370.5 billion, or 6.8% of GDP projected in February. This increase is mainly due to the revised revenue projections and pay‐outs from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

"The narrower measure, known as the main budget deficit, is projected to be 14.6% of GDP," he said.

Proposals to bolster revenue collection

In a media briefing following the Minister's speech, National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said in response to the rising budget deficit, Cabinet approved that an "active approach" be taken to bolster revenue collection.

This, he said, would also deal with, among other things, issues of tax avoidance.

In the active scenario, government stabilises debt through a combination of reforms that boost economic growth and measures to increase revenue collection and lower expenditure.

"Cabinet has adopted the active approach. It has endorsed the target of a primary surplus by 2023/24, meaning revenue will exceed non-interest expenditure. This will require spending reductions and revenue adjustments amounting to approximately R250 billion over the next two years.

"These measures require difficult choices that will affect the economy and distribution of public resources."

The measures will be detailed further in the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

It's weird, a bit like a sci-fi movie: Wood on training inside bio-secure bubble

England pacer Mark Wood says training inside a bio-secure bubble ahead of next months three-Test series against the West Indies has been weird and a bit like a sci-fi movie. Englands 30-member training group will be preparing for the Test s...

Indian-origin ophthalmologist indicted for defrauding COVID-19 program for small businesses

An Indian-origin ophthalmologist, previously charged with healthcare fraud, has been indicted with fraudulently obtaining nearly USD 630,000 in Government-guaranteed loans aimed at helping small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic while...

Rlys to generate 8 lakh mandays of work for migrants in rail projects; identifies work under MGNREGS

The railways on Wednesday said it will generate eight lakh mandays of employment opportunity for migrant workers and others in infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in the next 125 days till October 31. Officials said this will be pa...

Unarmed DC National Guard to help protect monuments if needed, officials say

Hundreds of unarmed Washington D.C. National Guard troops were on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting some historical monuments, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of Andre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020