Artisanal miner in Tanzania finds large rare gemstones worth $3.3 million

is to recognise the two largest tanzanite gemstones in history since the beginning of mining activities in Mirerani," Simon Msanjila, mines ministry permanent secretary, said at a ceremony in Simanjiro district in Tanzania's northern Manyara region. Laizer was pictured on Tanzanian television being presented with a large cheque after the Bank of Tanzania bought the gemstones.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:57 IST
A Tanzanian subsistence miner hit the jackpot on Wednesday after the government handed him a cheque for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings ($3.35 million) for the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found.

The two dark violet-blue gemstones, each about the size of a forearm, were discovered by Saniniu Laizer in one of the tanzanite mines in the north of the country which are surrounded by a wall to control cross-border smuggling of the gemstones. The first gemstone weighed in at 9.27 kg while the second weighed 5.103 kg, a mines ministry spokesperson said.

Tanzanite is a gemstone found only in a small northern region of the East African nation. "Today's event... is to recognise the two largest tanzanite gemstones in history since the beginning of mining activities in Mirerani," Simon Msanjila, mines ministry permanent secretary, said at a ceremony in Simanjiro district in Tanzania's northern Manyara region.

Laizer was pictured on Tanzanian television being presented with a large cheque after the Bank of Tanzania bought the gemstones. President John Magufuli phoned to congratulate Laizer live on television. "This is a confirmation that Tanzania is rich," Magufuli told minerals minister Doto Biteko.

Tanzania last year set up trading centres around the country to allow artisanal miners to sell their gems and gold to the government. Artisanal miners are not officially employed by any mining companies and usually mine by hand. Magufuli inaugurated the wall around tanzanite mining concessions in northern Tanzania in April 2018, in an attempt to control illegal mining and trading activities. At the time he said 40% of tanzanite produced there was being lost.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

